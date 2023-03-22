Meta Rehires Partnerships Executive After Vowing to Shrink Management

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg’ effort to cut back on middle managers isn’t stopping the company hiring more middle managers.

Meta has re-hired a veteran manager, Nick Grudin, to oversee its relationships with media companies and other creators, just seven months after Grudin quit to join Dapper Labs, an NFT startup. Grudin will resume his old job, reporting to his previous boss Justin Osofsky, head of online sales, operations and partnerships for Meta, according to three people familiar with the matter.