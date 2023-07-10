‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They DesireRead more

Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms, speaks during an online event last October. Photo by Getty Images
July 10, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds.

It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology. Bosworth—the imposing 6-foot, 2-inch executive who led Meta’s hardware division—wanted to focus on building augmented reality glasses that would blend digital images with the real world for anyone wearing them. Zuckerberg also wanted to build them, but because it would take years for them to be ready for public release, he wanted Bosworth to go full steam on a simpler project in the interim: a collaboration with Ray-Ban to build sunglasses equipped with cameras.

Bosworth was against the Ray-Ban plan, and some members of his team thought the glasses were gimmicky and a waste of time, according to two former Meta employees. But Bosworth also knew when to pick his battles with Zuckerberg, who considered him one of his most trusted advisers. After more than 10 years at Meta, Bosworth held an almost unparalleled level of power at the company. He also recognized when the company’s ultimate decision-maker, Zuckerberg, had his mind set on something. Bosworth got behind the Ray-Ban idea and told his team he didn’t want to hear any further grumblings about the strategy.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · July 10, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms, speaks during an online event last October. Photo by Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds. It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology. Bosworth—the imposing 6-foot, 2-inch executive who led Meta’s hardware...
Latest Briefs
 
Alibaba, Tencent Shares Up As Investors Hope for End of Tech Crackdown
By Wayne Ma · July 9, 2023
Comedian Sarah Silverman Sues OpenAI, Meta for Copyright Infringement
By Nick Wingfield · July 9, 2023
Musk Says Twitter Will Deprecate Private Tweet Feature, “Circles”
By Erin Woo · July 7, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
Art by Clark Miller
Opinion policy ai
This Is the Help Congress Needs to Regulate AI
By Adam Bly
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress in May about the existential risks large-language models and other generative artificial intelligence technologies pose to humanity, there was an elephant in the room.
Foreground: CoinFund president Chris Perkins. Background: Sam Bankman-Fried. Photos by Getty.
crypto
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti speaks with Justin Killion, former president of Complex Networks, and BuzzFeed's former COO Christian Baesler. Photo by Getty
Exclusive entertainment
BuzzFeed’s Peretti Is Hoping to Raise $150 Million From Sale of Complex Assets
By Sahil Patel
For months, BuzzFeed stock has traded so low that the Nasdaq recently threatened the company with delisting.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.