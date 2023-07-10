Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps

Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds.

It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology. Bosworth—the imposing 6-foot, 2-inch executive who led Meta’s hardware division—wanted to focus on building augmented reality glasses that would blend digital images with the real world for anyone wearing them. Zuckerberg also wanted to build them, but because it would take years for them to be ready for public release, he wanted Bosworth to go full steam on a simpler project in the interim: a collaboration with Ray-Ban to build sunglasses equipped with cameras.

Bosworth was against the Ray-Ban plan, and some members of his team thought the glasses were gimmicky and a waste of time, according to two former Meta employees. But Bosworth also knew when to pick his battles with Zuckerberg, who considered him one of his most trusted advisers. After more than 10 years at Meta, Bosworth held an almost unparalleled level of power at the company. He also recognized when the company’s ultimate decision-maker, Zuckerberg, had his mind set on something. Bosworth got behind the Ray-Ban idea and told his team he didn’t want to hear any further grumblings about the strategy.