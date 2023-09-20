Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

Comedian Cat Alvarado reported early issues with Meta Verified. Photo: Kim Newmoney
Creator Economy
facebook

Meta Verified Works Out the Kinks in Public

As we detailed in a story on Tuesday, subscribers to new paid offering Meta Verified have complained about their frustrating experiences with human customer support, a key draw of the service. The Facebook and Instagram parent has fixed another early snag, which prevented creators from changing their photo or name once they paid for the $12 a month verification. 

More flexibility about name changes is good news for creators who are known by online aliases. The fact that subscribers encountered this problem in the first place, however, suggests Meta staff hadn’t completely thought through the way creators use their products.

Creator Economy facebook
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 20, 2023 3:05 PM PDT
