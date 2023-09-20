Meta Verified Works Out the Kinks in Public

As we detailed in a story on Tuesday, subscribers to new paid offering Meta Verified have complained about their frustrating experiences with human customer support, a key draw of the service. The Facebook and Instagram parent has fixed another early snag, which prevented creators from changing their photo or name once they paid for the $12 a month verification.

More flexibility about name changes is good news for creators who are known by online aliases. The fact that subscribers encountered this problem in the first place, however, suggests Meta staff hadn’t completely thought through the way creators use their products.