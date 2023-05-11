Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI EventRead more

Meta's Generative AI 'Sandbox' Is Also a Creator Play

Meta Platforms is pouring more money into generative artificial intelligence and incorporating the technology into its products for advertisers and creators. 

The parent of Facebook and Instagram on Thursday unveiled an “AI Sandbox” of three new features that use generative AI it’s been testing with a small group of advertisers. One allows users to describe their advertisement in text and view variations that play around with wording and tone, or shorten the message. Another tool creates colorful backgrounds for posts like a product advertisement using a text-to-image generator, similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E. The third integrates an image cropping tool that adjusts the aspect ratios of photos and videos to fit Stories or Reels. 

Exclusive crypto
Binance.US Explores Ways to Cut Founder Changpeng Zhao’s Majority Stake
By Aidan Ryan and Erin Woo · May 11, 2023 3:32 PM PDT
Changpeng Zhao. Photo by AP.
Binance.US and Changpeng Zhao, the crypto exchange’s founder, majority owner and chair, have been exploring ways to reduce his stake in the company, two people familiar with the matter said. Zhao has been trying to sell at least some of his stake since last summer, one of the people said. And in recent weeks, since the Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Zhao’s international...
Meta Unveils Generative AI Tool for Advertisers
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 11, 2023
Elon Musk Says He Hired New Twitter CEO
By Erin Woo · May 11, 2023
Startup Valuations Are in Free Fall
By Kate Clark · May 11, 2023
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
A presentation at Amazon's NewFront Conference on May 1. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
By Theo Wayt
Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business.
A customer taps into an Amazon Go store in Whittier, Calif on September 12, 2022. Photo by Orange County Register via Getty.
Exclusive amazon
How Amazon’s Big Bet on ‘Just Walk Out’ Stumbled
By Theo Wayt
In 2020, Amazon went on a blitz offering up the grab-and-go cashierless technology behind its Amazon Go convenience stores to large retailers around the world.
Photo by Getty
startups venture capital
Small VCs May Struggle to Find New Lenders in Wake of Bank Collapses
By Michael Roddan and Kate Clark
Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Rocky Gor, the founder and CEO of Los Angeles–based loan marketplace Capx, has been approached by a handful of small venture capital firms with a problem: No one will lend to them.