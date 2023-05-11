Meta’s Generative AI ‘Sandbox’ Is Also a Creator Play

Meta Platforms is pouring more money into generative artificial intelligence and incorporating the technology into its products for advertisers and creators.

The parent of Facebook and Instagram on Thursday unveiled an “AI Sandbox” of three new features that use generative AI it’s been testing with a small group of advertisers. One allows users to describe their advertisement in text and view variations that play around with wording and tone, or shorten the message. Another tool creates colorful backgrounds for posts like a product advertisement using a text-to-image generator, similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E. The third integrates an image cropping tool that adjusts the aspect ratios of photos and videos to fit Stories or Reels.