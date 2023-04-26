How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software CompaniesRead Now

Microsoft Outperforms Google in Q1

Score one for Microsoft. At 48 years of age, the software giant may be old by tech standards, but it’s performing better than younger rival Alphabet, as their March quarter numbers showed today. Both companies posted better results than they had for the December quarter, although that’s a low bar, given that neither showed much growth at all then. For the most recent quarter, Microsoft reported 7% higher revenue as growth in its cloud business and commercial software sales helped offset the bottom falling out of devices and PC-related software sales. In contrast, Google parent Alphabet eked out just 3% top-line growth, a result of the stalled digital ad market, which accounts for most of its revenue.

Alphabet had some good news to highlight, however. For the first time its cloud computing unit turned an operating profit, of $191 million. You’d have good reason to be wary of that number: Alphabet revealed on Friday that it changed how it allocates costs against its businesses in a way that made the cloud unit’s bottom line look much healthier. Still, let’s not be nitpickers. Google Cloud’s revenue increase of 28%, in a period when companies are scrutinizing spending on IT, is a decent result. And it shows the wisdom of Alphabet keeping its investment in the business, which reduces its reliance on advertising. 

Microsoft Outperforms Google in Q1
By Martin Peers · April 25, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software Companies
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
By Paris Martineau
Last summer, Capsule—an online pharmacy startup that had won attention with its speedy prescription-drug deliveries and quirky practice of addressing customers in emails and over the phone as “dear”—had a crisis on its hands in New York, its most important market.
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
Exclusive startups Finance
SeatGeek Files Confidentially for IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Event ticketing company SeatGeek filed confidentially with regulators this month for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, adding itself to a long list of firms aiming for IPOs once market conditions improve.
The Fighter: V Pappas and the Battle for TikTok’s Future
By Margaux MacColl
V Pappas awoke to the sound of dragons. It had been one week since Pappas’ boss, Shou Zi Chew, was questioned for five grueling hours by members of Congress, and the chief operating officer of TikTok was enjoying their first vacation in months.