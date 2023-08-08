How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhoneRead more

Art by Mike Sullivan
Microsoft vs. Google: The 10 Execs at the Center of Lobbying Battle

Photo: Art by Mike Sullivan

A nearly decadelong truce between Microsoft and Google is over—and the rivalry could reshape tech regulation for decades to come.

The tech behemoths are at an escalating stand-off in Washington, with both companies deploying large lobbying teams to chip away at each other’s competitive advantages in software licensing, search and artificial intelligence. Microsoft is helping regulators argue that Google’s dominance in search is illegal, while Google is trying to stop Microsoft from bundling its cloud software as Google makes its own play to bolster its cloud business. Below we look at the key people at both companies involved in the lobbying.

AI Agenda ai
OpenAI Quietly Releases Web Crawler; ChatGPT Flounders, Bard Flourishes in Latest Usage Data
By Stephanie Palazzolo · Aug. 8, 2023 7:30 AM PDT
Chart by Shane Burke.
One of the biggest complaints that ChatGPT users have is the lack of up-to-date information from the web in its models and chatbot. OpenAI’s announcement on Monday night of GPTBot, a web crawler that scrapes sites for data that may be used to improve its future models, could be the company’s answer.It might not be a coincidence that the announcement follows recent news that the number of people...
Digital Media Firm Puck Raises More Than $10 Million
By Sahil Patel · Aug. 8, 2023
More Banks Face Hefty Fines for Employees’ Encrypted Messaging
By Michael Roddan · Aug. 8, 2023
Design App Canva Valued at $25.5 Billion in Secondary Market
By Juro Osawa · Aug. 7, 2023
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube graphic during the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27. Photo by AP.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain
By Sahil Patel
The Hollywood labor strikes have proven a boon for YouTube, with Google’s video-streaming service luring television ad buyers who are worried about committing to traditional TV ads while actors and writers remain on the picket lines.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
From left to right: Yamini Rangan, Melanie Perkins, Satya Nadella, Adam Selipsky, and Mamoon Hamid. Photos via Getty and Wikimedia. Art by Shane Burke.
startups amazon
AI Shakes Up the 30 Most Powerful Enterprise Software Execs and Investors
By Anissa Gardizy, Aaron Holmes, Jon Victor, Kate Clark and Amir Efrati
The rise of artificial intelligence that can understand or mimic language has upended the power balance in enterprise software this year.