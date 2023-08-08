Microsoft vs. Google: The 10 Execs at the Center of Lobbying Battle

A nearly decadelong truce between Microsoft and Google is over—and the rivalry could reshape tech regulation for decades to come.

The tech behemoths are at an escalating stand-off in Washington, with both companies deploying large lobbying teams to chip away at each other’s competitive advantages in software licensing, search and artificial intelligence. Microsoft is helping regulators argue that Google’s dominance in search is illegal, while Google is trying to stop Microsoft from bundling its cloud software as Google makes its own play to bolster its cloud business. Below we look at the key people at both companies involved in the lobbying.