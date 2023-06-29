‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road AheadRead more

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals

For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services. But this week, thanks to antitrust regulators, the world got a peek under the lid.

Azure generated half the revenue of its primary rival, Amazon Web Services, in the 12 months ended June 2022, according to internal documents briefly posted by federal antitrust regulators on a court website this week. That means Azure’s share of the market was several percentage points smaller than some analyst firms had estimated. That could change investor perceptions of Microsoft’s success in cloud, suggesting it hasn’t done as well as widely believed.

By Aaron Holmes · June 29, 2023 1:36 PM PDT
