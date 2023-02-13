Microsoft’s LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.

Microsoft said earlier this year it would cut 10,000 people across the company this quarter as part of a broad effort to cut costs amid slowing sales, although it hasn’t disclosed precisely where it will cut. Microsoft has already cut jobs in divisions including its code repository site GitHub, teams related to its Azure cloud computing business, and its industrial metaverse business, The Information previously reported.