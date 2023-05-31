MoonPay Is Trying to Reinvent Itself

In case you missed it, I scooped Tuesday that insiders at MoonPay, including its DJ-turned-CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, sold $150 million worth of shares in a secondary transaction as part of its $555 million November 2021 funding round. And a few weeks after the Series A announcement, Soto-Wright bought a $38 million Miami Beach estate that was previously owned by retired Miami Heat star Chris Bosh.

It was one of the largest reported secondary transactions for a company as young as MoonPay, reflecting the hype for crypto investments at the peak of the market. The sales also came before MoonPay’s business fell off significantly.