More or Less: Elon’s X Game and RIP Seed Investing

Does Elon know what he’s doing? Is he just doing “sh— to stay in the news cycle?” This week, in More or Less, we debated Musk’s motivations for Twitter’s strange rebrand. And then things got a little heated as Sam posited that seed investing as we know it is over. That would certainly be a change for Silicon Valley. (I’m not so sure.)

Episodes below. Hope you enjoy and thank you for following More or Less!

Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.
The Weekend startups culture
Blind Loyalty to an Anonymous Chat App
By Jon Steinberg · July 29, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Illustration by Clark Miller
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.What’s that I hear? It’s the sound of thousands of techies in the Bay Area calling in favors and taking out second mortgages to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert at Levi’s Stadium last night and tonight in Santa Clara. If you succeeded, congratulations! Speaking of Taylor, I stumbled across a fascinating post this week by a Microsoft employee on Blind, the...
Goldman Sachs Loses Asset Management CIO Salisbury to Sixth Street
By Michael Roddan · July 28, 2023
Sequoia Capital Reduces Size of Existing Crypto and ‘Ecosystem’ Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas · July 27, 2023
Facebook’s Sway Over Users’ Political Beliefs Challenged by Studies
By Nick Wingfield · July 27, 2023
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive apple Finance
How the Partnership Between Apple and Goldman Sachs Soured
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Wayne Ma
Apple and Goldman Sachs were in test runs before embarking publicly on one of the biggest-name partnerships ever between tech and finance.
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda facebook ai
Pressure Grows on OpenAI to Respond to Meta’s Challenge
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Welcome to AI Agenda, The Information’s new newsletter that takes you inside the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence.
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.