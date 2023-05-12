Musk Installs NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino to Be His Adult in the Room

At SpaceX, Elon Musk’s top lieutenant Gwynne Shotwell has won a reputation as the adult in the room, able to turn Musk’s visionary ideas into commercial reality. Ad executives are hoping that former NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino will play the same role at Twitter, where she was named Friday as CEO.

People who know Musk and ad executives who know Yaccarino—a 30-year veteran of both Comcast’s NBCUniversal and the Turner cable channels that are now part of Warner Bros. Discovery—are skeptical. While Yaccarino is praised as a sales executive and for her extensive relationships with advertisers, people who know one or the other question whether she’ll have enough control over how Twitter is run. Musk’s famously mercurial nature is another factor: One ad executive questioned whether Musk’s commitment to Yaccarino would last the six weeks before she actually starts work.