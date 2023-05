Just a few days after appointing a new CEO for Twitter, Elon Musk is back to micromanaging Tesla.

In an email to staff at the electric vehicle maker on Monday, Musk said that Tesla can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors. He told executives to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also cautioning them to “think carefully” before submitting such requests, according to the memo which was viewed by The Information.