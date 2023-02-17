My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing

Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release. Initially mocked for its stale, staid, retro graphics (its early design included a logo in front of hot air balloons), Bing also gave lackluster search results that paled in comparison to Google’s.

But Bing isn’t the butt of Conan O’Brien jokes anymore. Suddenly, the search engine is the cool, disruptive upstart ready to chip away at Google’s overwhelming dominance of internet search. Its integration of an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot, courtesy of its $13 billion partnership with OpenAI, has been the talk of tech the past two weeks. After the February 7 rollout of the ChatGPT-enhanced New Bing, daily visits to Bing.com have spiked 15% and searches for “Bing AI” have risen 700%, according to Similarweb.

The swing to Bing has even roused Google out of its AI product slumber, leading the tech giant to unveil its own chatty search engine, Bard. To see whether Bing truly represents a threat to Google—a welcome vision of a less monopolistic search future—I spent the last week using Bing’s new “AI-powered answer engine,” which also goes by the codename Sydney, in place of Google search.