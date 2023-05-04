Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others ScramblingRead More

Art by Mike Sullivan.
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift

For years, Google’s YouTube couldn’t get any respect from the TV industry. TV marketers wouldn’t go near it out of fear that their ads would be tainted by running alongside YouTube’s amateur content. And analysts and research firms treated the streaming service as separate from the rest of television when analyzing TV viewing and advertising.

How things have changed. One startling statistic shows how YouTube is now unequivocally the king of TV. Its internal data indicate that close to 45% of overall YouTube viewing in the U.S. today is happening on TV screens, according to people familiar with the matter, compared with well below 30% in 2020. That’s a radical shift for the video-streaming service, reflecting how the growth of internet-connected TVs has made it easier for people to watch streaming services like YouTube on TVs instead of on their cellphones and computers.

By Sahil Patel · May 4, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Photo by Getty
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Art by Clark Miller.
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.