Netflix Is Now a Real TV Firm: Slow-Growing but Printing Money

Netflix is looking more and more like an old-fashioned television company. In other words, it’s growing slowly but producing lots of cash. The video-streaming giant reported what can only be described as anemic growth in the first quarter. Revenue rose 3.7%, which is the kind of growth rate we associate with traditional TV firms like Fox Corp. or Paramount Global. Its subscriber count expanded 4.9% globally, although growth in North America was basically nonexistent. The good news is that Netflix’s free cash flow—the most accurate measure of profitability—surged to $2.1 billion in the quarter compared with $802 million a year ago. Netflix even started buying back stock in the quarter! 

If you were a conspiracy theorist, you might imagine Netflix was trying to distract us from its unimpressive revenue and subscriber growth numbers with news today that “later this year” it would shut down its DVD mail-order business, just as it shifted the focus of its fourth-quarter earnings away from that period’s tepid numbers to the news that co-CEO Reed Hastings was stepping down. Let’s not get distracted—DVD revenues last year were 0.5% of Netflix’s total, so who cares? The first-quarter revenue numbers were a tad worse than Netflix had projected for this quarter, and it forecast even weaker second-quarter growth. Netflix upgraded the amount of free cash flow it expects to generate this year, though, which means it’s more profitable than it expected. Still, the weak top-line growth suggests Netflix’s introduction of advertising isn’t having much impact yet.

By Martin Peers · April 18, 2023
Netflix is looking more and more like an old-fashioned television company. In other words, it's growing slowly but producing lots of cash. The video-streaming giant reported what can only be described as anemic growth in the first quarter. Revenue rose 3.7%, which is the kind of growth rate we associate with traditional TV firms like Fox Corp. or Paramount Global. Its subscriber count expanded
Chipmaker's Stock Rose 4% on False Speculation It Was Behind Microsoft's AI Chip
By Anissa Gardizy · April 18, 2023
Meta Opens Horizon Worlds VR App to Teens
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · April 18, 2023
Fox News and Dominion Settle Lawsuit
By Martin Peers · April 18, 2023
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to 'Sales Arrogance'
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.