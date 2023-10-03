Nvidia Deepens Push Into AWS’ Turf

Nvidia’s ambition to compete with Amazon Web Services is growing.

Nvidia is best known for designing server chips for artificial intelligence, but it has been running a nascent cloud service for corporate customers that develop AI with those chips. Nvidia operates the service, DGX Cloud, with servers located in the data centers of Microsoft, Oracle and Google, which limits what Nvidia can do with the servers.

Now Nvidia may go a step further: It has talked to at least one data center owner about leasing its own space to power the cloud service, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions. If Nvidia were to run a cloud service using its own data center servers, that would put the company in more direct competition with the traditional cloud providers, which are the biggest buyers of its graphics processing units.