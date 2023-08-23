Nvidia’s Hot Streak May Not Last Forever

There’s a tendency in reporting—and in life—to assume that the status quo will remain the status quo. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned as a tech reporter—one who was covering BlackBerry when the iPhone came out—it’s that the world and business are in constant flux. What’s dominant today won’t be forever. And even the tech behemoths that have tremendous staying power will need to evolve or die.

I’ve been remembering this lesson and those old BlackBerry reporting days as I learn more about Nvidia, maker of the most advanced hardware for running artificial intelligence.