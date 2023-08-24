Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs BoardRead more

Photo via Shutterstock
The Briefing
enterprise ai

Nvidia’s Rocket-Ship Year

Photo: Photo via Shutterstock

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang should be taking notes about his daily life. This is sure to be a year he’ll want to remember in detail. Nvidia’s dominance of chips that are vital for generative AI is translating into growth that is extraordinary for a 30-year-old company. Not only did it report better-than-projected second-quarter revenue growth of 101% on Wednesday, Nvidia projected third-quarter revenue that would be up 170% on a year earlier. By the time the fiscal year ends next January, Nvidia should have brought in north of $50 billion in revenue, nearly double that of last fiscal year and nearly 5 times its annual revenue in fiscal 2020. 

The surge is flowing through to Nvidia’s bottom line. Its net profit margin hit 46% in the quarter, compared with 10% in the year-earlier quarter. Just as a comparison, Intel hasn’t reported a net margin higher than 31% in the past 32 years, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. (For more on Nvidia’s quarter, see here.) As my colleagues Jessica Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo have written in the past couple of days, the luck might not last. Developments in AI technology may give rival chips more of a chance, for instance. And most of the big tech firms, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft—all currently Nvidia customers—are developing their own AI chips to replace Nvidia’s product, as we laid out in this story in May. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing enterprise ai
Nvidia’s Rocket-Ship Year
By Martin Peers · Aug. 23, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang should be taking notes about his daily life. This is sure to be a year he’ll want to remember in detail. Nvidia’s dominance of chips that are vital for generative AI is translating into growth that is extraordinary for a 30-year-old company. Not only did it report better-than-projected second-quarter revenue growth of 101% on Wednesday, Nvidia projected third-quarter...
Latest Briefs
 
Nvidia Projects 170% Revenue Growth in October Quarter
By Amir Efrati · Aug. 23, 2023
Live Shopping Startup CommentSold Acquires Popshop Live’s Assets
By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 23, 2023
HIG Capital to Buy Ascent Logistics From Elliott Management
By Maria Heeter · Aug. 22, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Photo via Ramp.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Fintech Ramp is Raising Capital at $5.5 Billion Valuation, Down 30%
By Kate Clark
Fintech startup Ramp is raising several hundred million from investors at a $5.5 billion valuation, measured before the investment, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.