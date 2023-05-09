An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—BatteriesRead more

Photo via Dish Network.
The Briefing
enterprise media/telecom

Old-School TV’s Woes Deepen

Photo: Photo via Dish Network.

The old-fashioned TV business is slowly but surely sliding into the ocean. Yes, folks, while we’ve been obsessing about the money TV companies are losing on streaming, the older businesses have been falling apart. Rates of cord cutting from cable and satellite worsened in the first quarter. Today’s report from Dish Network, a satellite TV operator, showed that it had more TV subscriber defections in the period than in any quarter since 2018, based on data from MoffettNathanson. Dish finished March with 7.09 million TV subscribers, half what it had a decade ago. 

Meanwhile, the ad downturn is walloping the companies that own the TV networks. Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of TNT and CNN, reported on Friday morning—when few companies report earnings, so many people perhaps weren’t paying attention—that its TV ad revenues fell a whopping 15% in the quarter compared with a year earlier. On Thursday last week, CBS owner Paramount Global reported that its TV ad revenue fell 11%. In comparison, the worst performer on the digital side was Snap, whose revenues fell 7%, while firms like Pinterest and Meta Platforms showed growth. The Hollywood writers’ strike, if not resolved quickly, could make things worse for the networks. With less new programming to schedule, advertisers might hold back on fall season commitments. YouTube, which as we wrote last week is increasingly dominant in TV, might gain even more share.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing enterprise media/telecom
Old-School TV’s Woes Deepen
By Martin Peers · May 8, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo via Dish Network.
The old-fashioned TV business is slowly but surely sliding into the ocean. Yes, folks, while we’ve been obsessing about the money TV companies are losing on streaming, the older businesses have been falling apart. Rates of cord cutting from cable and satellite worsened in the first quarter. Today’s report from Dish Network, a satellite TV operator, showed that it had more TV subscriber...
Latest Briefs
 
PayPal Profit Rises 56% as Expenses Kept in Check
By Mark Matousek · May 8, 2023
Tesla Breaks Ground on Lithium Refinery
By Becky Peterson · May 8, 2023
Apollo Part of Bid to Acquire Bankrupt Crypto Lending Firm Celsius
By Aidan Ryan · May 8, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.