On the Market: The Founders Who Joined Microsoft, Spotify, Coinbase and Twitter

Call them acqui-fires. Several founders who took positions at the bigger tech companies that bought their startups recently lost their jobs when layoffs rolled through Silicon Valley. That means managers and engineers who also have the entrepreneurial bug are now on the market.

Twitter’s most recent round of job cuts included at least four such founders, including the entrepreneurs behind Revue, Squad and Breaker. They have company. In this latest publication of Free Agents, we profile founders who joined Spotify, Coinbase, Microsoft and others when they sold their startups—and recently found themselves out of a job. We also profile one, a co-founder of delivery startup Gorillas, who is similarly on the market after a rival bought the startup.

By The Information Staff · March 20, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
