A still from TikTok's Los Angeles office.
On TikTok and Publishers, We’ve Seen This Story Before

A still from TikTok's Los Angeles office.

Uh oh. Here we go again. 

In today’s headlines: TikTok, which could use some positive press attention at the moment, has begun allowing publishers to sell ads alongside their videos while keeping half the revenue. And some big publishers are taking it up on the invitation.

The Wall Street Journal heralds the move thusly: “The opportunity to sell ads in social media’s hottest app comes as many publishers are struggling to deal with tough economic conditions, resulting in cost-cutting and layoffs across the industry.”

Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.