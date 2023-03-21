Join us today at 1:00 PM PT/4:00 PM ET for a live video summit with former Treasury Secretary Larry SummersJoin Us

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photos by Getty Images; Bloomberg.
microsoft ai

OpenAI and Microsoft Are Partners, Until They Vie for the Same Customers

Photo: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photos by Getty Images; Bloomberg.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has enraptured the business world since its November release and OpenAI is signing up customers eager to pay to use its artificial intelligence models in their own products. But the Microsoft-backed startup faces a surprising rival: Microsoft itself.

As part of its multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, Microsoft has the rights to sell the startup’s software through its Azure cloud business, even as OpenAI licenses its own software directly to customers. Microsoft also gets a share of OpenAI’s profits. The offerings cost the same, a fraction of a cent per query. Meanwhile, all of OpenAI’s technology runs on Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure rent free.

The dual offerings mean the companies are at times pitching the same customers on nearly identical products, putting salespeople at Microsoft in the uneasy position of trying to lure customers away from OpenAI while touting its technology.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
microsoft ai
OpenAI and Microsoft Are Partners, Until They Vie for the Same Customers
By Aaron Holmes and Kevin McLaughlin · March 21, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, left, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photos by Getty Images; Bloomberg.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has enraptured the business world since its November release and OpenAI is signing up customers eager to pay to use its artificial intelligence models in their own products. But the Microsoft-backed startup faces a surprising rival: Microsoft itself. As part of its multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, Microsoft has the rights to sell the startup’s software...
Latest Briefs
 
New Report to Australian Government Alleges ByteDance Poses Disinformation Threat
By Shai Oster · March 21, 2023
FTX Sues Liquidators of Bahamas Unit
By Akash Pasricha · March 20, 2023
Flagstar Acquires Most of Signature Bank, Excluding Crypto Business
By Aidan Ryan · March 20, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
Sarah Nagy gives a demo of her startup, Seek.ai, at an AI event at the San Francisco Wine Society in January. Photography by Laura Morton
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
By Arielle Pardes
Not even a banking crisis could chill the fever sweeping San Francisco. Last Wednesday, as the tech industry recoiled from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a party was scheduled at the offices of Maverick Ventures in an old army hospital in the Presidio.
Cover art and portraits by Clark Miller
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
By Abram Brown, Annie Goldsmith, Margaux MacColl, Arielle Pardes, Nick Wingfield and Kaya Yurieff
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
FDIC member Dedra Dorn (center left) speaks with individuals in line outside Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. Photo by AP.
Opinion economy
Where the Venture Community Goes From Here
By Hemant Taneja
March 9, 2023, will be remembered as a sad day in Silicon Valley’s history. We have been through crises before—the Japan Inc.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups economy
SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.
By Jason Pontin
We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis.
A pedestrian passes a Silicon Valley Bank branch in San Francisco, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Photo by AP.
Exclusive startups venture capital
SVB’s $9.5 Billion Venture Unit Included Large Investments in Andreessen, Sequoia, Documents Show
By Kate Clark
As potential buyers circle the remnants of Silicon Valley Bank and its affiliates, one asset could be particularly appealing: the company’s venture capital arm.