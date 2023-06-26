In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPORead more

Art by Mike Sullivan.
June 26, 2023 12:04 PM PDT

In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.

The assistant features could put OpenAI on a collision course with Microsoft, its primary business partner, investor and cloud provider, as well as with other OpenAI software customers such as Salesforce. Those firms also want to use OpenAI’s software to build AI “copilots” for people to use at work. But for OpenAI, building new ChatGPT capabilities will be the focus of its commercial efforts, according to Altman’s comments and two other people with knowledge of the company’s plans.

Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes · June 26, 2023 12:04 PM PDT
Art by Mike Sullivan.
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world's best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a "supersmart personal assistant for work." With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person's style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Meta Launches VR Subscription Service
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · June 26, 2023
Goldman Sachs Installing Montag on Board, Cutting Managing Director Roles
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · June 26, 2023
Databricks to Buy Generative AI Startup MosaicML for $1.3 Billion
By Aaron Holmes · June 26, 2023
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.