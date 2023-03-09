OpenAI President on Musk Criticism: ‘We Made a Mistake’

Elon Musk fanned a growing culture war in artificial intelligence by confirming last week that he plans to develop an “anti-woke” alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as The Information first reported.

Musk and other critics have a point, said Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s co-founder and president. In an interview, he said the startup did not move quickly enough to give users greater ability to customize the behavior of the chatbot, which has been criticized for inaccuracies and has faced claims that its responses reflect a left-leaning political bias. “We made a mistake,” Brockman said. “Our goal is not to have an AI that is biased in any particular direction.” Still, he said there are some lines AIs should never cross.