Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, left, and CEO Safra Catz. Photos by Bloomberg; AP
Exclusive
Cloud

Oracle Discussed Laying Off Thousands of Workers

Photo: Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, left, and CEO Safra Catz. Photos by Bloomberg; AP

Oracle recently considered cost reductions of up to $1 billion that could result in thousands of layoffs as soon as August, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The proposed job cuts could disproportionately impact U.S.- and Europe-based workers in units such as marketing for software applications that automate customer service and ecommerce functions, this person said.

The cuts have been discussed while Oracle makes investments to serve one of its newest cloud customers: TikTok, the viral video app owned by China-based ByteDance. It’s a key contract for Oracle, a pioneer in database software that is trying to compete with Amazon Web Services in selling cloud computing services. But the timing of Oracle’s investments for a Chinese customer while it considers cutting American jobs has irked some managers, said the person with knowledge of the discussions and another person who was briefed about it.

The Weekend Startups Policy
A Tech Billionaire's Heir Makes Her Mark on Congress
By Jon Steinberg · July 9, 2022 8:00 AM PDT
A Tech Billionaire's Heir Makes Her Mark on Congress
Hi, welcome to your Weekend!   We interrupt your regular Elon Musk programming to bring you several stories that have nothing to do with unbuying Twitter, siring secret children with underlings, or threatening to fire employees. You can thank us in the comments.Instead, this weekend’s lineup begins with a look at Rep. Sara Jacobs, D.-Calif., the 33-year-old first-term...
Latest Briefs
 
Musk Formally Tells Twitter He Wants Out of Deal
By Nick Wingfield · July 8, 2022
Google Offers to Move, But Not Sell, Ad-Tech Business
By Stephen Council · July 8, 2022
Twitter Lays Off 30% of Recruiting Team
By Mark Matousek · July 8, 2022
Art by Mike Sullivan
Startups Culture
Startup Founders Embrace 409A Cuts to Gain Recruiting Edge
By Mark Matousek
Between 2016 and 2021, investors boosted the valuation of Sendbird, a communications software startup, to $1.1 billion, from $6.5 million.
Art Shutterstock; Mike Sullivan
Opinion Venture Capital Startups
The Big Contradiction at the Heart of the Tech Downturn
By Aaron Harris
I’ve read a lot of advice venture capitalists have given founders on the current state of the markets.
By Amir Efrati and Kevin McLaughlin
Oracle recently considered cost reductions of up to $1 billion that could result in thousands of layoffs as soon as August, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
Illustration by Laurent Hrybyk
When Your SPAC Dreams Fail, a Financing of Last Resort
By Maria Heeter
Several electric vehicle and mobility startups went public and raised money in the past two years by merging with special purpose acquisition companies.
Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Go Bargain Hunting for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks
By Kate Clark
Plunging shares of tech stocks have prompted venture capital firms to take an unusual step: buying publicly traded stocks.
Marne Levine. Photo by Bloomberg
Facebook
Meta’s Top Ad Sales Executive Faces Uphill Battle in Post-Sandberg Era
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
This week, three Meta Platforms executives will head to the Sun Valley conference in Idaho to woo advertisers: Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, a key deputy of Sandberg who will be put to the test when the COO leaves the company this fall.