Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets FizzleRead more

Oracle co-founder talks to Elon Musk in Miami in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive
microsoft ai

Oracle’s Answer to the Microsoft-OpenAI Alliance: Cozying Up to Cohere

Photo: Oracle co-founder talks to Elon Musk in Miami in May. Photo by Getty

Oracle has invested in Cohere, an artificial intelligence startup that competes with OpenAI, the startup said on Thursday. What Cohere didn’t say: Oracle plans to make the startup a centerpiece of its strategy to catch up to bigger cloud rivals that sell services powered by large-language models.

Steve Miranda, a senior Oracle executive, has told employees the company plans to sell access to Cohere’s LLMs, similar to the way thousands of Microsoft cloud customers purchase access to OpenAI software that can automate tasks, according to a person with direct knowledge of the comments. Miranda told the employees Oracle also plans to use the startup’s software to add AI features to its own human resources and supply-chain management apps, similar to how Microsoft uses OpenAI software to power automation features in Office 365 apps, according to the person.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive microsoft ai
Oracle’s Answer to the Microsoft-OpenAI Alliance: Cozying Up to Cohere
By Anissa Gardizy · June 9, 2023 2:08 PM PDT
Oracle co-founder talks to Elon Musk in Miami in May. Photo by Getty
Oracle has invested in Cohere, an artificial intelligence startup that competes with OpenAI, the startup said on Thursday. What Cohere didn’t say: Oracle plans to make the startup a centerpiece of its strategy to catch up to bigger cloud rivals that sell services powered by large-language models. Steve Miranda, a senior Oracle executive, has told employees the company plans to sell access...
Latest Briefs
 
Robinhood Delists Cardano, Solana and Polygon Following SEC Suits
By Aidan Ryan · June 9, 2023
Binance.US to Lose Banking Access, Halts Dollar Deposits
By Aidan Ryan · June 9, 2023
Developers of Fast-Rising ‘Falcon’ AI Become a Hot Commodity
By Amir Efrati · June 8, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge
By Jon Victor and Cory Weinberg
Citadel Securities, a prominent high-frequency trading firm, has told startup founders and investors it is looking to license software from artificial intelligence startups working on large-language models or to buy stakes in them, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations.
A Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
By Sahil Patel and Theo Wayt
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.