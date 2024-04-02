Outdoor Voices’ Ty Haney: New Creator Startup Takes From ‘Good and Bad’ of Her Experience

Ty Haney left Outdoor Voices, the athleisure startup she co-founded, after a widely publicized dispute four years ago with the company’s board. Now she’s taking a new shot at one of the ideas that caused the rift: building loyal communities of users.

“Having built a brand whose life was cut short for various reasons, I saw a need to create a hub for long-lasting relationships, which can reward for things like discovery and sharing to TikTok,” Haney said at The Information’s Creator Economy Summit in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Her two-year-old startup, Try Your Best or TYB, aims to get consumer brands to build new communities by rewarding users who perform actions such as posting to social media platforms, participating in early product testing and making purchases.