Pinecone and Cohere CEOs Warn About Leaving the GPU ‘Faucet’ Running in the Age of AI

You know those horror stories of people who leave a faucet running in their house while on vacation for a week, returning to a flooded residence? That kind of thing is happening in AI.

Edo Liberty, founder of Pinecone, a buzzy infrastructure startup which helps developers build AI applications using their own data, says he heard about an intern at a company who accidentally spent half a million dollars worth of compute because he forgot to stop some AI model testing. We’d guess that intern won’t be hired when they graduate.