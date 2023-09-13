Pinterest Shopping Push Crowded by TikTok Efforts

For the past year, Pinterest management has pushed to make the digital scrapbooking app a shopping destination, not just a place to browse ideas and share digital vision boards. On Wednesday, CEO Bill Ready trotted out stats to illustrate how Pinterest’s revitalized e-commerce bent was working. But unlike a year ago, its efforts will increasingly compete with new rival TikTok.

At Pinterest’s advertising summit, Ready said engagement with shopping content has risen 50% year over year. Shopping is now integrated on every image and video on the platform, allowing people to link out to an app or website where other users can purchase items. In particular, Pinterest touted mobile or deep links, which send users directly to the page where they can buy a product.