Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder

Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.

Its current structure, mapped out in The Information’s new organizational chart highlighting 56 executives and managers, reflects its evolving priorities. Reporting to co-founder and CEO Zach Perret and his management team is a mix of Plaid veterans and executives who joined more recently to head up products geared toward consumer lending and payments. But Plaid, which landed a valuation of $13.4 billion in 2021, faces fierce competition in those markets.