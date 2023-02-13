Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips

Google has reached a key milestone in designing server processors aimed at reducing the cost of operating its data centers and keeping up with cloud business rival Amazon, according to one person with direct knowledge of the project and one person who was briefed about it. The progress means Google could start using the new chips by 2025, one of these people said.

The effort is imperative for Google’s server-rental business as it chases the much bigger Amazon Web Services, which four years ago launched custom server chips that consume less power and can deliver higher speeds than traditional servers. Some AWS customers have reported significant savings from using servers powered by Amazon’s custom chips, The Information has reported.