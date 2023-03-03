Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs

On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends. It would either be a night for celebration or one for damage control.

Los Angeles native Bhavnani, who was just 18 years old at the time, had founded the decentralized finance platform Rari Capital with two other teenagers half a year earlier. But that night, the company was releasing its own token that would let customers vote on changes to the protocol. The more money customers deposited on Rari, the more tokens they would receive, incentivizing them to deposit even more—and potentially transforming the lives of Bhavnani and his co-founders in the process.

The founders, and their three employees, decided to pull an all-nighter together on Zoom. “These are all 16-year-olds who are going to have school the next day,” Bhavnani laughed. They watched the Rari Capital dashboard, pondering one question: Would people trust a crew of teens with millions of dollars in crypto deposits?