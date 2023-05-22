Pocket.watch’s Streaming Expansion

Pocket.watch, a TI 50 startup and entertainment company that helps young YouTube stars such as 11-year-old Ryan Kaji develop original shows, games and toys, is bringing its ad-free streaming service to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Stream platforms this summer. The move will bring kid creator content to Comcast’s 16 million customers.

Ryan and Friends Plus, which costs $3.99 a month, is among the largest subscription-based independent kids and family services, with 500 hours of content starring kid creators. The company says it has 128,000 subscribers, up 70% from a year ago. That ranks behind only a handful of other kids and family services backed by media conglomerates, including Disney Plus, Noggin from Paramount, PBS Kids and Discovery Kids.