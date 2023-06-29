‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West. While the conference, held in Montecito, Calif., was off the record, I asked the firm for permission to share one of my favorite parts of the event: the keynote its partners gave on the state of the finance and tech markets.

Coatue estimates the overall market capitalization of private tech companies worth more than $1 billion is around $5 trillion based on where these companies last raised money. But based on marking those investments to comparables today, the number would sit at half that: $2.5 trillion.