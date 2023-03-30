Meet the New Guard of Finance—and Save $100 On Your First YearUnlock the List

Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts

By
Rachel Graf
 |  March 30, 2023 10:00 AM PDT
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan. Instead, it tapped a group of non-bank lenders including Sixth Street for a relatively obscure type of financing—one that has been making its way into more and more multibillion dollar deals.

