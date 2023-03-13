Private Equity Giant Talks to VC Firms About SVB Bid

A large private equity firm has been talking to General Catalyst, Redpoint Ventures, Upfront Ventures and other venture capitalists as the PE firm considers bidding for part of the bank, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.

The identity of the private equity firm couldn’t be confirmed, but both Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported earlier that PE firm Apollo Management had expressed interest in SVB assets. The PE firm’s inquiries were preliminary and designed to determine whether a bid for SVB assets would make sense, according to the people. A bank is still the most likely acquirer of SVB assets, which include $74 billion worth of loans and equity in numerous startups.