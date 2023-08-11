Pro Weekly: Behind Adobe's Matrix Magic

Welcome back!

Akash here—if you’re an avid reader of The Information’s newsletters, you might recognize me from The Briefing and Crypto Global. Now I’ll also be writing our Pro newsletter more frequently. I look forward to diving into our databases with you!

Let’s talk about the matrix. No, not “The Matrix”—rather, Adobe’s matrix.

My colleague Kalley published an org chart earlier this week outlining the 64 people with power at Adobe. Artificial intelligence is front and center for the company, with multiple C-suite executives managing people working on AI initiatives, including Firefly, the company’s software for creating images using text prompts.