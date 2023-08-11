Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade MaterialRead more

David Wadhwani, president of Adobe's digital media business. Photo by Getty.
Pro Weekly
ai

Pro Weekly: Behind Adobe's Matrix Magic

Photo: David Wadhwani, president of Adobe's digital media business. Photo by Getty.

Welcome back!

Akash here—if you’re an avid reader of The Information’s newsletters, you might recognize me from The Briefing and Crypto Global. Now I’ll also be writing our Pro newsletter more frequently. I look forward to diving into our databases with you! 

Let’s talk about the matrix. No, not “The Matrix”—rather, Adobe’s matrix.

My colleague Kalley published an org chart earlier this week outlining the 64 people with power at Adobe. Artificial intelligence is front and center for the company, with multiple C-suite executives managing people working on AI initiatives, including Firefly, the company’s software for creating images using text prompts.

Pro Subscribers Only: Save 25% and gain access to this article

Get Started