Pro Weekly: Creator Funding Flows to More Places

Los Angeles, with its close ties to the larger entertainment industry, has emerged as the center of the creator economy. For years, startups serving creators have flocked to Southern California. But this year, more money is flowing to creator startups based elsewhere.

Only 14% of the creator economy startups that have raised funding this year are headquartered in Southern California. Prior to this year, 27% of the startups in The Information’s Creator Economy Database were based in the region. Half of those that have raised this year are headquartered in New York or outside the U.S.