Pro Weekly: Creators Meet Creative Destruction

For the creator economy, it’s a moment of what economists call creative destruction. Six startups in our Creator Economy Database have been acquired this year, and three others have shut down. At the same time, entrepreneurs continue to form new companies aimed at creators and investors continue to back them.

To that end, we added six companies to the database over the past two weeks, showing the continued energy in the sector. They include Komi, which helps creators run digital stores and raised $12 million last month, and Opus Clip, which uses AI to turn long videos into short-form clips. We also added recent funding rounds for companies including creator-licensing startup Catch+Release, which raised a $8.8 million Series A extension earlier this month, and BintanGo, an Indonesian collaboration tool for creators, agencies and brands that raised $2.2 million dollars in a seed extension earlier this month.