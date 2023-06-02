Pro Weekly: Generative AI Spurs Cloud Demand—and Competition

Welcome back!

To help readers track the frenzy around generative artificial intelligence, we launched The Information's Generative AI Database, listing 39 startups that make AI models or build services on top of them. Together, those companies have raised more than $15 billion from more than 50 investors.

OpenAI, whose ChatGPT fueled the generative AI craze, has seen the bulk of that haul, raising $11 billion from investors including Microsoft and Khosla Ventures. But the other companies in our database collectively have raised nearly $1.5 billion in the last six months, roughly since ChatGPT arrived.