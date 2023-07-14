Pro Weekly: Google's Influence on Generative AI

Welcome back!

Since we last wrote about The Information’s Generative AI Database, we added eight companies. We now track 55 companies building generative artificial intelligence technology or services.

At least 10 of these companies have at least one founder who previously worked at Alphabet, including at its AI labs, Google Brain and DeepMind. At least five companies were founded by a former Meta Platforms employee, and at least three were founded by a former OpenAI employee. Anthropic is a prominent example: Before co-founding the startup, CEO Dario Amodei was a vice president of research at OpenAI, and before that he was a deep-learning researcher for Google Brain.