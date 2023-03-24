Pro Weekly: Insights From The Information 50 Database

Welcome back!

The Information 50 is our guide to promising startups, which we’ve published each year since 2020. Now we’ve brought together the 150 startups we’ve identified over the past three years, with added information about how they’ve fared since.

The Information 50 Startups Database, which we published Thursday, details each company’s total fundraising and most recent valuation. As a reminder, to qualify for our annual list, a company must have raised less than $100 million and been valued at less than $1 billion at the time.

The database reveals that almost half of the companies, 70, have raised more money since we included them on our lists, suggesting that investors continue to have confidence in them. The best-funded company in the database is Trade Republic, a Germany-based brokerage app similar to Robinhood that we included in our 2020 list. Trade Republic has raised $1.2 billion, including a $900 million round led by Sequoia Capital announced last May that valued the company at $5.3 billion. Two other companies have raised more than $500 million, both also from the 2020 list: Grafana Labs, which helps companies manage their servers and applications more effectively, has raised $569 million, according to PitchBook; and Melio Payments, also from the 2020 list, which helps small businesses pay suppliers, has raised $517 million.

Grafana Labs and Trade Republic are also the two most highly valued companies in our database, at $6 billion and $5.3 billion, respectively, based on the value attached to their most recent fundraising rounds last year. The third-highest valued company hasn’t raised any money since it was included in the 2020 list. That’s Zapier, whose software helps applications communicate to automatically perform computing tasks, such as saving email attachments to Dropbox. Zapier, founded in 2011, raised $1.5 million early on and has been profitable since 2014. It was most recently valued at $5 billion in a secondary transaction in January 2021, according to PitchBook.

Judging by valuation, makers of business-to-business and cybersecurity software have been the best performers in our database. Valuations have increased for 15 of the 24 companies in that sector. That list includes Temporal, whose software keeps financial services and other complex applications up and running if one or more of their component parts breaks down. Temporal was valued around $50 million when we listed it in 2021; in early 2022, it announced a $103 million funding round at a $1.5 billion valuation. Another notable name on the list is Chronosphere, which helps companies monitor their cloud-based applications. It appeared on our 2022 list in October; three months later, the company announced an additional $115 million in funding at a valuation of $1.6 billion.

Chronosphere’s January funding round also was significant because it bucked the downturn in venture investing and valuations. Funding for early-stage startups fell 55% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter, according to PitchBook; valuations dropped 33% over the same period. Two other companies from the 2022 list have since gained higher valuations: Runway, whose video-editing app is powered by artificial intelligence, and Vic.ai, whose cloud-based accounting software automates common back-office tasks such as processing invoices.

Not surprisingly, it’s been tougher for startups in the crypto, media and consumer sectors. We began using the crypto and commerce sectors in 2021. Since then, three of the 12 crypto companies we listed have achieved higher valuations, as have four of the 11 commerce startups.

Four companies in the database have been acquired since we listed them: Streamlit, maker of open-source tools for building data-based apps, was acquired by Snowflake in March 2022 for $800 million; personal finance app TrueBill was acquired by Rocket Cos. in December 2021 for $1.275 billion (and rebranded as Rocket Money); shopping app The Yes was acquired by Pinterest in June 2022 for $87.6 million; and marketing manager platform Drop Party was acquired by Flexa, also in June 2022.

What’s Next in The Information Pro

Look for a new Org Chart next week. Coming soon: our next monthly survey, which will offer insight into the fallout from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.