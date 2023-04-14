Pro Weekly: Meet the Female GCs. How Do They Climb Higher?

Welcome back!

Every time The Information publishes another great org chart, I scan the names listed in the C-suite and see what trends pop out at me. And lately there’s one that’s pretty clear: There are a relatively large number of female general counsels and chief legal officers in the world of tech.

I counted 10 females and 22 males among those in our current org chart stable. In tech, women aren’t exactly dominating the C-suite, so the trend is notable.

I see it even more in younger companies. DoorDash’s general counsel is Tia Sherringham, who worked her way up the ranks of the delivery company’s legal team after working at rival Instacart. You can see DoorDash’s current org chart, newly updated this week, here.

There are also quite a few female GCs in crypto. Circle’s Flavia Naves has held the role there for the last two years. Gina Moon became OpenSea’s general counsel in 2021, after working at Meta and Uber.

I suspect companies are finding it easier to diversify their executive teams in nontechnical roles. And I can’t fault these companies for wanting amazing women in one of the most high-pressure decision-making roles at the company.

But I’d like to see women climb higher. There’s a risk that companies race to attract women to roles like GC—chief financial officer is another one—and then never promote them further.

Notably there are only two CEOs leading the tech and media companies covered by our org charts: Opendoor’s Carrie Wheeler and Tekedra Mawakana, who is co-CEO of Waymo. Time for some more, please.

