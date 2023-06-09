Pro Weekly: More Generative AI Companies for Our Database

Welcome back!

This week, we added seven companies to The Information’s Generative AI Database, which now includes 46 companies building generative artificial intelligence technology or services. Six of the new entrants develop their own AI models, which ingest large amounts of data to learn patterns, even though building and training these models can be expensive and require a lot of computing power.

In all, 25 companies in the database develop their own models. They offer an array of products, from Lexica’s image-generation tool, which can also search for AI-generated images, to Klarity’s document review tools for accountants. All are small compared with OpenAI, whose ChatGPT ignited the generative AI frenzy, but the breadth of offerings reflects the frenzy in the sector.