Pro Weekly: More Plans for Battery Gigafactories

This week, we added two proposed factories for making electric vehicle batteries to The Information’s Gigafactory Database. The newest entrants include a plan by South Korea’s Samsung SDI and Chrysler parent Stellantis for a battery factory somewhere in the U.S., as well as a factory proposed by India’s Tata Group in Bridgwater, U.K., for its Jaguar Land Rover division.

Since we launched the Gigafactory Database in November, we’ve added a dozen planned factories, bringing the total number of plants we track in North America and Europe to 66. All the while, my colleague Steve has been assessing which factories likely will be built—and which won’t be.