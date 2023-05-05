Pro Weekly: More Shuffling in the Org Charts

Welcome back!

Last week, we detailed how cost cutting had shaken up management at Amazon and Meta Platforms. Snap too is shuffling its ranks, while Google parent Alphabet now has its two sometimes-squabbling artificial intelligence labs working together. We continually update our Org Charts for 40 companies, sometimes without publishing stories about the changes, so keep an eye out for how companies reorder their staff.

We updated our Org Chart for Snap to identify new hires after the company restructured in August and laid off 20% of its workforce. More recently, Snap has reorganized parts of its advertising business by combining its advertising agency and partnership teams under Patrick Harris, newly hired as senior vice president of partnerships. Harris spent nearly 12 years at Meta and replaces Ben Schwerin, who departed in February for Coatue Management.