Pro Weekly: OpenAI’s Other Model

OpenAI has been the talk of the tech world in recent months, following the release of the ChatGPT chatbot in November and GPT-4, the newest edition of its machine-learning model, earlier this month. Its pace of product releases is impressive, especially from a company that started as a nonprofit research organization.

My colleague Jon detailed a key reason in an article accompanying our OpenAI org chart earlier this week. OpenAI has a fairly flat organizational structure, with relatively few managers overseeing deep technical teams. We listed 24 key executives in the org chart, but it doesn’t resemble a traditional hierarchical structure: Chair and President Greg Brockman doesn’t manage any employees directly and reports to Chief Technology Office Mira Murati; he says he spends 80% of his time writing code. Both ChatGPT overseer John Schulman and Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever report to Bob McGrew, vice president of research. Current and former employees told Jon OpenAI is particularly adept at getting researchers and product managers to collaborate, a feat that has eluded many larger tech companies.

Beyond ChatGPT, our Org Charts reveal how executives across the technology industry are responding to slowing growth and shrinking—or disappearing—profits, by laying off employees and thinning their management teams. In the past year, we’ve chronicled shake-ups at the top levels of Snap, Coinbase, Twitch, Alphabet’s Other Bets, Shopify and others. Some companies, including trading app Robinhood and crypto exchange Gemini, have adopted a general management structure where one executive takes responsibility for each line of business, similar to how Amazon has long organized its management team. The turmoil in the top ranks has led to the departures of startup founders who sold their companies to Twitter, Spotify, Microsoft and others. Look for more Org Chart updates in coming weeks.

You can also learn a lot about TikTok by examining its Org Chart. Lawmakers have proposed banning the wildly popular app because of its ties to China. In his appearance before Congress last week, CEO Shou Zi Chew tried to distance the company from its parent, ByteDance. But my colleague Juro revealed how closely TikTok is integrated with ByteDance. For example, Chew does not oversee all of the app’s operations. Human resources head Nicky Raghavan reports to ByteDance’s head of HR, and TikTok’s online shopping operations are led by ByteDance’s e-commerce chief, Kang Zeyu, who reports to a Beijing-based senior executive.

