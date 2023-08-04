Pro Weekly: Our Top Enterprise Investors Flock Together

Welcome back!

This week, to help readers follow the shifting playing field of enterprise software, we published The Information’s Enterprise Tech Power List. For this second edition of the list, we identified 10 of the most powerful executives, 10 emerging executives and 13 investors who exert the most influence over the enterprise software industry.

Our list includes people with strong track records, as well as less-well-known names who have been building valuable companies or placing smart bets. The up-and-comers are in the running to operate or lead funding rounds for the next $100 billion enterprise company.