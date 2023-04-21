Pro Weekly: Signs of Investor Optimism Despite SVB’s Collapse

Welcome back! This week we have the results of our latest reader survey, which showed renewed optimism about technology companies despite the damage caused by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Asked whether they expect conditions for technology companies to improve or worsen, respondents were almost equally divided, with roughly one-third expecting improvement, one-third expecting deterioration and one-third expecting no change. More than 1,100 readers responded to that question on April 18 and 19.