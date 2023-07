Welcome back!

On Thursday, we published results from our monthly subscriber survey, revealing a sunnier outlook for the technology industry among readers of The Information.

Nearly half of respondents—47%—said conditions for technology companies would improve over the next six months, while about a fifth—19%—said they would worsen. In June, pessimists slightly outnumbered optimists, with 31% saying conditions would improve and 36% saying they would worsen.